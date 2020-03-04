Jeff Ray Purchases 10,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Jeff Ray acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BCOV opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Brightcove Inc has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brightcove by 477.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brightcove by 324.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 192.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 189.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

