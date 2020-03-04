Jeffrey Alan Jones Purchases 6,250 Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 107.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

