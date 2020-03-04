Jeffrey S. Davis Sells 17,794 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRFT opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Perficient by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Perficient by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

