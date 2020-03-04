JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JBLU. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,727 shares of company stock valued at $208,067. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

