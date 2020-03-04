Jillian Broadbent Buys 2,005 Shares of Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) Stock

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) insider Jillian Broadbent bought 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$38.80 ($27.52) per share, with a total value of A$77,794.00 ($55,173.05).

WOW stock opened at A$37.04 ($26.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. Woolworths Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$29.03 ($20.59) and a twelve month high of A$43.96 ($31.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$41.34 and a 200-day moving average of A$38.32.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Woolworths Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.45. Woolworths Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.66%.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

