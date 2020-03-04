John E. Lowe Buys 2,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John E. Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00.

PSX opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

