John L. Workman Buys 2,000 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

