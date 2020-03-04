John L. Workman Purchases 5,000 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,554.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FSS stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

