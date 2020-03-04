John Sweet Buys 10,000 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Stock

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Director John Sweet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CIO opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.35 million, a P/E ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 0.60. City Office REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. Analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 416,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 183,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 230,653 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

