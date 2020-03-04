Joseph G. Taylor Acquires 2,500 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,892.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. ValuEngine lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $9,888,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535,748 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $9,421,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $25,065,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

