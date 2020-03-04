Joseph M. Field Buys 27,983 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) major shareholder Joseph M. Field purchased 27,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $98,779.99. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 233,206 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETM. ValuEngine cut Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

