Joseph Wm Foran Acquires 25,000 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MTDR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after acquiring an additional 639,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 141,877 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,411,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,296,000 after acquiring an additional 127,790 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 880,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

