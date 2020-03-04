JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $149.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.56.

JPM opened at $116.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

