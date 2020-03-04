Julie Holzrichter Sells 3,061 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CME opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

