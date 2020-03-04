Katherine H. Ramundo Sells 32,733 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Stock

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Arconic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

