Kathleen S. Pushor Purchases 2,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NSIT opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,622,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

