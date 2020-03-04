KBC Group NV Acquires 50,371 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 109.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NYSE XPO opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

