KBC Group NV Acquires 50,491 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 479.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

IFF opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $104.86 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 102,700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.41 per share, with a total value of $12,776,907.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 748,409 shares of company stock valued at $98,291,424 and sold 2,734 shares valued at $356,066. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

