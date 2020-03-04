KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 54,949 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $4,442,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $191,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,270,832 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

