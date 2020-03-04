KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

