KBC Group NV Has $7.25 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 24.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

