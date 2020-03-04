KBC Group NV Has $7.64 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 635.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 444.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after buying an additional 4,993,021 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,237,000 after buying an additional 4,637,546 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,315,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,318,000 after buying an additional 4,065,337 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $51,107,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,411,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Vipshop stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.