KBC Group NV Purchases 64,013 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,013 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Global worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

