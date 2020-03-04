KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 160.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Global Payments by 51.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Global Payments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. UBS Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

NYSE GPN opened at $187.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.58. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

