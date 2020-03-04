KBC Group NV Sells 2,734 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Corteva by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,837,000 after acquiring an additional 215,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 373,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

