KBC Group NV Sells 728 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

PH opened at $186.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.62 and a 200 day moving average of $191.85. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.