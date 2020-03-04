KBC Group NV Takes $7.03 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 584,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of New York Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,818 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,660,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 991,151 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

