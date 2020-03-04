Kenneth Booth Acquires 750 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 750 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $400.75 per share, with a total value of $300,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Kenneth Booth acquired 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $395.50 per share, with a total value of $197,750.00.

CACC opened at $421.17 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $385.36 and a 52-week high of $509.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.16.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,408,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,932,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,108,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.