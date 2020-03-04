Kent Mathy Sells 2,393 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $252,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kent Mathy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Kent Mathy sold 5,107 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $535,622.16.

EVBG stock opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.52.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after buying an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $20,663,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,794,000 after buying an additional 212,832 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

