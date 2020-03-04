Kent Mathy Sells 5,107 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Kent Mathy sold 5,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $535,622.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kent Mathy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48.

Shares of EVBG opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $114.52. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after acquiring an additional 478,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $20,663,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

