Kevin L. Timmons Sells 5,000 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,436,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 637,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

