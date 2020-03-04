Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $1,848,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRUS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. CLSA downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

