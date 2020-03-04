Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 14,513 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

CAH stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

