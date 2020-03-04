Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,697,000 after buying an additional 76,039 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,209,000 after buying an additional 311,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

