Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.52 Million in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,929 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,778 shares of company stock valued at $27,138,965. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

