Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.53 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

