Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $159.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $956.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The company had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Medifast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.