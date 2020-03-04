Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 13,124 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 244.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after buying an additional 395,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $75,419.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,751.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $34,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,843 in the last three months. 52.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

