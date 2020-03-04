Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Royce Value Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

