Larry L. Wood Sells 3,566 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,045,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EW stock opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

