Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Sells $1,897,500.00 in Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter worth $103,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.