Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Legacy Housing worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,256,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,781,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $107,745.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,230,131 shares in the company, valued at $49,485,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,885 shares of company stock valued at $774,628. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Legacy Housing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.47 million and a PE ratio of 13.36. Legacy Housing Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.