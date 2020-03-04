Leslie A. Brun Sells 4,500 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BR opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.54.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.