Levin Easterly Partners LLC Acquires 13,761 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $95,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $108.56 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

