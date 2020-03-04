Levin Easterly Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,307 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Williams Companies worth $86,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $34,198,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,713,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,678,000 after purchasing an additional 917,571 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

NYSE WMB opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

