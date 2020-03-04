Levin Easterly Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHPMU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CHP Merger in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CHP Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CHP Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,729,000.

Shares of CHPMU opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

About CHP Merger

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

