Levin Easterly Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the third quarter worth about $605,844,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,436,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,887,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,378,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGN stock opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.45.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

