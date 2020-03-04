Levin Easterly Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,003,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 266,871 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 3.5% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $123,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.48.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

