Levin Easterly Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

