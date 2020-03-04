Levin Easterly Partners LLC Has $100.60 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Levin Easterly Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,624 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.8% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $100,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,654,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,978,000 after acquiring an additional 216,277 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $116.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $373.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

